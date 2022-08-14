KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals were able to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 and end their 12-game winning streak Sunday afternoon.

It was one of—if not the best—pitching performance of the season from the Royals against the team with the best record in the MLB.

Brady Singer (6-4) continued his strong play, taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning. He would go six innings, giving up only one hit with seven Ks, three walks and no runs. He would also be credited with the win.

The bullpen was solid as well, only giving up one hit.

Salvador Perez got things started early for the Royals, hitting an RBI double that brought in a run.

Vinnie Pasquantino had a good day as well. The first baseman would notch an RBI single in the third inning, followed by a solo homer in the eighth, giving the Royals a 4-0 lead.

The Royals’ younger players have shown a lot of promise as of late, helping the team play their best baseball of the season.

They finish their homestand against the Red Sox, Yankees and Dodgers at 7-4 and they’re are 31-31 in their last 62 games.

The future is starting to look bright in Kansas City.

The Royals will now go on the road tomorrow, August 15 to face the Minnesota Twins at 6:40 p.m. CT.