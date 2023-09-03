KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have something to celebrate this season.

Left-handed pitcher Cole Ragans was named American League Pitcher of the Month for August. He is the first Royal to receive the honor since Zack Greinke in April 2009.

Ragans led the Majors in the month of August with a 1.72 ERA (7 ER in 36.2 IP) and 53 strikeouts and led the American League in both strikeouts per nine innings (13.0) and strikeout% (36.6%).

His 53 strikeouts are also good for the second most for any month in Royals history.

Half of his six starts in August were scoreless and his most recent outing extended his scoreless streak to a career-high 15 innings, the fourth longest active streak in the MLB.

The Florida native held the Pittsburgh Pirates to three hits and a walk while striking out nine.

Ragans has quickly become one of the Royals’ best arms since being traded to Kansas City from the Texas Rangers in late June.

The 25-year-old is 3-1 with a 1.73 ERA with 56 strikeouts and 11 walks as a Royal.