KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals were able to put an end to their 10-game losing streak in thrilling fashion thanks to a Samad Taylor walk-off single.

It was also Taylor’s first career hit.

Things looked bleak for the Royals early on, putting themselves at an 8-2 deficit going into the bottom of the seventh inning.

That is when the game started to turn around.

A Drew Waters RBI double and a Bobby Witt Jr. bases loaded double, brought the Royals within three, making it an 8-5 ball game.

The Royals tied things up in the eighth as Witt Jr. would strike again, hitting a clutch RBI single that brought in two runs.

The Angels regained the lead after a Mike Trout RBI single brought in a run but the Royals would not fold, remaining resilient.

Newly acquired Royal, Darian Blanco came in to pinch-run after an Edward Olivares and ended up getting to third base after stealing second and wild throw. Maikel Garcia scored Blanco on an RBI single, tying things up at nine.

That is when Taylor notched quite the first career hit, a walk-off RBI single to deep centerfield, capping off an exhilarating come back and one of the best wins of the year for the Royals.

It was an amazing moment for Taylor, who says who couldn’t even remember anything after hitting the ball.

“This is something you don’t even dream of. I have no words, I can just thank God,” Taylor said. “I don’t remember anything. After I made contact, I don’t remember anything.’

Mike Mayers got the start for the Royals. He went five innings with six runs, seven hits, one K and one walk.

Aroldis Chapman was credited with the win.

The Royals will look to win the rubber match of the series tomorrow at 1:10 p.m.