KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get your brooms out. For the first time this season, the Kansas City Royals completed a sweep after defeating the Minnesota Twins 2-1 on Sunday.

It was a strong outing from Royals starting pitcher, Ryan Yarbrough (4-5). He went seven innings with seven hits, one earned run, zero walks and five Ks. He was credited with the win.

Dylan Coleman and Carlos Hernandez also stepped up out the bullpen, allowing no hits.

Catcher Freddy Fermin got the Royals on the board first thanks to line-drive solo home run in the second inning.

The Twins responded in the third, after a Matt Wallner home run tied things up.

Third baseman Maikel Garcia put the Royals up for good in the bottom half of the inning. Garcia doubled on a line drive, bringing in Nicky Lopez and helping secure the 2-1 victory.

The Royals were able to get their first sweep of the season and will look to continue to build on that momentum on Tuesday at home against the New York Mets at 7:10 p.m.