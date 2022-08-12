KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City business owners like the idea of a downtown baseball stadium.

“I know that ultimately it will displace some businesses here and there,” The Pairing Wine & Grocer’s Donald Adkins said in an interview with FOX4 Wednesday.

Adkins was talking about a plan on the east side of the downtown loop though near 12th and Cherry where a new Kansas City Royals stadium could go. Now, according to the Kansas City Business Journal, there’s talk of another downtown site in the Crossroads Arts District, east of the old Kansas City Star building. This is a new plan along with the one already discussed in the East Village. Adkins chose the Crossroads area for his business because he likes the culture and the arts in it.

“To drop a big stadium on top of that is kind of a slap in the face to this district,” Adkins continued.

Others who work in the district like the thought of a downtown stadium, even if it is in the Crossroads and not within the downtown loop.

“I like the Crossroads area,” worker Lee Ann Polowy said Friday. “Regardless of where you’re at, if you bring a professional sports team to any area, it’s going to make it better. I shouldn’t say everyone, but 90 percent of the population loves sports, and they want to see your city succeed, and obviously the Chiefs and the Royals are a huge part of that.”

The East Village spot is much more vacant with parking lots there currently. The Crossroads plan is in a much more crowded area.

“I think it would be sad to lose all this kind of stuff for a stadium for sure,” Elizabeth Lock said when asked about the buildings in the Crossroads Friday. “This gives much more character and brings life to the city. I mean a stadium would, but this is a more fun way to bring people to a city.”

A third stadium option has been discussed east of downtown, near 18th and Vine as well, according to the KCBJ article.

“We remain in an exploratory phase with multiple sites,” Kansas City Royals Vice President of Communications Sam Mellinger said in a statement regarding the new downtown site being considered Friday.

