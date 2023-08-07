KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs could ask Jackson County to extend the 3/8-cent sales tax for several decades.

On July 31, Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca asked County Administrator Troy Schulte if a terms sheet existed for the Royals, who have plans to build a new ballpark in either downtown Kansas City or across the river in North Kansas City.

“I’ll defer you to the county executive,” Schulte replied. “We have a terms sheet. I would hardly call it a terms sheet though.”

The terms sheet would outline the basic details of the project, financial requirements and what the Royals are asking of taxpayers.

About a minute later during the meeting, Schulte said County Executive Frank White’s office wants to see more specific information from the team.

“They kind of extended they wanted a 40-year lease, a 40-year lease extension,” Schulte said.

That may be surprising to Jackson County residents because the current lease agreement is for 25 years.

“Those conversations are being had between the county executive and members of the Royals. He could probably elaborate more on that,” Schulte said that day.

“If he’d ever show up,” Abarca replied.

As of Monday afternoon, the Royals and the Chiefs have not responded to the question of whether a sales tax extension in Jackson County could be for 40 years and not 25.

County legislators will have to decide whether residents get to vote on a 3/8-cent sales tax extension. If voters approve, the money generated from it would go to what the Chiefs and the Royals want in the future when it comes to their stadiums.

“Right, so we’ll see,” Schulte told FOX4 on Monday when asked if 40 years for just an upgrade of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium would be a lot for the Chiefs to ask. “They’re supposed to get us something in between August and November, so we’re kind of waiting to see what the Chiefs present to us.”

Last month, Chiefs President Mark Donovan said his team’s preference right now is to upgrade and renovate GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jackson County Democratic Legislator Charlie Franklin said Monday he also hasn’t seen the sheet. FOX4 first reported on the terms sheet July 27, but Jackson County residents haven’t been able to see it either.

“The more I learn, of course, the better,” Franklin said. “But so far, everything is so tentative that I’m not really that frustrated about not being in on everything.”

County Counselor Bryan Covinsky said they’re looking at outside counseling when it comes to negotiating with the teams.