Royals’ Danny Duffy becomes sixth pitcher to reach 1,000 strikeouts in franchise history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It seams Kansas City Royals milestones are coming by the thousands.

In a 4-1 loss Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy recorded his 1,000th career strikeout.

With two outs in the top of the fourth inning, Duffy faced struck out Manuel Margot to reach the four-figure mark and end the inning.

Duffy ended the game with 1,002 career strikeouts making him the sixth Royals pitcher to ever reach that mark.

Paul Splittorff (1,057), Bret Saberhagen (1,093), Dennis Leonard (1,323), Mark Gubicza (1,366) and Kevin Appier (1,458) are the only pitchers with more strikeouts in franchise history.

Strikeout No. 1,000 comes about a week after Salvador Perez recorded his 1,000th hit and a few days after Carlos Santana became the fourth active player with 1,000 career walks.

Duffy made his debut for the Royals on May 18, 2011 and has a 66-66 win-loss record.

In the 2015 World Series, he made three relief appearances to help defeat the New York Mets 4-1.