KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have won their first series of the year in a 6-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Things looked bleak for the Royals, facing a 5-1 deficit going into the top half of the seventh inning.

That is when the Royals’ offense decided to erupt, started by a Franmil Reyes solo home run in the top seventh.

Salvador Perez came up big hitting a three-run homer in the eighth inning to tie the game up 5-5.

A wild pitch by reliever Camilo Doval scored Nate Eaton, giving the Royals a 6-5 lead in the ninth inning with two outs. That was enough to give the Royals a victory as Aroldis Chapman got the save, delivering a 1-2-3 inning.

Brady Singer got the start for Kansas City. He pitched six innings, with eight hits, five earned runs, zero walks and four Ks.

Taylor Clarke was credited with the win after an impactful eighth inning striking out three straight hitters with the bases loaded. He ended the game with three hits and three Ks.

The Royals will go for the sweep against the Giants tomorrow at 3:05 p.m.