KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals were able to win the last game of the series against the Washington Nationals thanks to a Michael Massey walk-off single with two outs.

Massey’s clutch play helped the Royals avoid being swept.

The Nationals struck first in the fourth inning after an Ildemaro Vargas double brought in a run. That was followed up by a Michael Chavis RBI single, giving the Nationals 2-0 lead. They did not score again.

Kansas City was held scoreless until the seventh inning when an MJ Melendez solo home run put them on the board.

Edward Olivares would tie things up in the eight inning when he hit a solo homer of his own. Then, Massey would hit a walk-off line-drive single in the ninth inning, bringing home MJ Melendez and giving the Royals a 3-2 win.

It was a strong outing for Daniel Lynch, who went 5.1 innings with five hits, two runs, six Ks and three walks in a no-decision. Scott Barlow (2-3) would get the win and the save.

The Royals are now set to begin the I-70 series against the St. Louis Cardinals, tomorrow at 1:15 p.m. in St. Louis.