DETROIT, Mich. — The Royals defeated the Detroit Tigers 7-4, giving them the series victory and their third win in their last four games.

They started out strong, when designated hitter Edward Olivares hit a homer in the second inning to put the Royals on the board first. Third baseman Emmanuel Rivera would also hit a 2-run homer in the inning, giving the Royals a 3-0 lead.

The Royals would add on to that lead in the fifth after an Andrew Benintendi single that brought in a run and Olivares getting walked with the bases loaded.

The Tigers did hang around, making it a 6-4 ball game in the seventh after a Kody Clemens homer and a Victor Reyes sacrafice fly, but it would not be enough.

Brady Singer had a solid outing for the Royals. He went 4.2 innings, giving up six hits, two runs, three walks and nine Ks. Jose Cuas would (2-0) be credited with the win.

The Royals will now head to Houston for a three-game series against the Astros. The first game will be on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. CT.