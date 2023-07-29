KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been an exciting few days for Kansas City Royals baseball.

After a thrilling Bobby Witt Jr. grand-slam walk-off victory on Friday, the Royals followed it up with a 10-7 victory over the Minnesota Twins, securing the series.

Witt Jr. picked up right where he left off, belting a home run in the first inning to give the Royals a 1-0 lead.

Michaels Massey followed that up with a solo homer of his own in the second inning. The Royals took a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the third after a Kyle Isbel single brought in two runs.

The Twins fought their way back into the game though, scoring three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth, bringing the game within one.

That wouldn’t be enough as a three-run seventh inning ended up being the icing on the cake.

Witt Jr. finished the game 4-5, with a homer and three RBIs.

Jordan Lyles (2-12) got the start and the win for the Royals. He went five innings with four hits, three runs, two walks and four Ks.

The Royals will look to complete the sweep against the Twins at home, tomorrow at 1:10 p.m.