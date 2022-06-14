KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Never let the losses stop you from having fun.

That is the apparent theme for the league bottom dweller Kansas City Royals as they begin their West Coast road trip.

As they boarded the plane, all of the players wore NBA uniforms that were decided on by the veterans of the team according to Whit Merrifield.

Rookies and young players were not allowed a choice in the matter.

Here are a few of the jersey assignments:

MJ Melendez – Trae Young

Daniel Lynch – Boban Marjanović

Kyle Isbel – Mike Bibby

Jose Cuas – Karl Malone

Bobby Witt Jr. – Jerry West

The Royals play the San Francisco Giants, Oakland A’s and Los Angeles Angels on their road trip.

They return to Kauffman to host the A’s on Friday, June 24 at 7:10 p.m.

