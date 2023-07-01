KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers will be playing later than expected.

A rain delay is what moved the game back, the Royals announced. Daniel Lynch (1-3) is set to get the start for the Royals, while Julio Urias (5-4) will be on the mound for the Dodgers.

The Royals are looking to bounce back after a 9-3 loss to the Dodgers on Friday. This is the second of a three-game series.

First pitch is now officially set for 7:40 p.m.

