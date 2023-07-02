KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals were able to snag a series win against one of the better teams in baseball Sunday afternoon.

A 9-1 thrashing of the Los Angeles Dodgers gives the Royals their first series win since the middle of May when they won two out of three against the San Diego Padres.

The Royals got on the board first in the bottom of the second after a Maikel Garcia RBI single brought in a run. The Dodgers tied things up in the fourth after a Miguel Vargas sacrifice fly.

That is when the Royals started to separate themselves. They got things started with a Nicky Lopez RBI double that brought in two runs followed by a Bobby Witt Jr. RBI single to put the Royals up 4-1.

The onslaught continued in the fifth, as the Royals poured in five more runs, taking a 9-1 lead.

It was a big day for Lopez, who finished with four RBIs, and Garcia, who went 4-4 with two RBIs.

Brady Singer (5-7) had himself quite an outing on the mound. He went seven innings, only allowing four hits and one run to go along with three walks and four Ks.

It was a balanced win for the Royals, who saw all facets of their game clicking.

The Royals will look to build on their momentum as they go on the road to face the Minnesota Twins Monday at 7:10 p.m.