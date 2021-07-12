Royals draft left-handed pitcher Frank Mozzicato with 7th overall pick in draft

Fans watch during the first round of the 2021 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — With the 7th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft the Kansas City Royals picked Frank Mozzicato, a left-handed pitcher out of East Catholic High School in Manchester, Connecticut.

“I’m at a loss words. It’s been my dream since I was 9 years old to play professional baseball, so I couldn’t be more excited and get my career started in Kansas City,” Mozzicato said. “They have a great staff and I’m gonna really excel there. I can’t wait it’s an awesome fit.”

Mozzicato caught the attention of several scouts when he threw four-consecutive no-hitters his senior season at East Catholic.

“Well we thought, at the end of the day, he was the best left-handed pitcher in the class,” Lonnie Goldberg, Royals assistant general manager, said.

The 18-year-old was ranked No. 39 on the MLB’s top 250 draft prospects and was projected to be picked in the second round.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

