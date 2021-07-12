Royals draft left-handed pitcher Frank Mozzicato with 7th overall pick in draft

Fans watch during the first round of the 2021 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — With the 7th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft the Kansas City Royals picked Frank Mozzicato, a left-handed pitcher out of East Catholic High School in Manchester, Connecticut.

“I’m at a loss words. It’s been my dream since I was 9 years old to play professional baseball, so I couldn’t be more excited and get my career started in Kansas City,” Mozzicato said. “They have a great staff and I’m gonna really excel there. I can’t wait it’s an awesome fit.”

Mozzicato caught the attention of several scouts when he threw four-consecutive no-hitters his senior season at East Catholic.

“Well we thought, at the end of the day, he was the best left-handed pitcher in the class,” Lonnie Goldberg, Royals assistant general manager, said.

The 18-year-old was ranked No. 39 on the MLB’s top 250 draft prospects and was projected to be picked in the second round.