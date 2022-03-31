KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny won’t have to think about his future with the club, at least for the 2023 season.

The Royals announced Thursday that they exercised their club option on Matheny’s contract for the 2023 season. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Mike is one of the finest leaders I’ve been around and the Royals are fortunate to have him managing our team,” said Dayton Moore, Royals President of Baseball Operations. “He is a tremendous competitor who cares deeply about players, the Kansas City community, and this great game of baseball. It is an absolute joy for our entire baseball operations department to work with him.”

The Royals hired Matheny in 2018, but it wasn’t until the next year that he was named the Royals manager.

“I’m proud and honored to work with this group of players and staff here with the Royals,” Matheny said. “Being able to continue that work is a privilege that I take very seriously. I know we’re in the middle of something special and I’m excited for our fans to see it.”

Matheny is 100-122 through his first two seasons with the Royals. The team has increased its win percentage in each of the last two seasons under Matheny, going 74-88 (.457) in 2021, following a 26-34 (.433) shortened season in 2020. In the two seasons prior to his arrival, the Royals went 58-104 (.358) and 59-103 (.364).

The Royals open the 2022 season at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday, April 7. Matheny announced Zach Greinke would be the starting pitcher on opening day. Tickets for opening day and the rest of the season are now on sale.

