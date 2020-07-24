Royals finalize 30-man roster ahead of opening day in Cleveland

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 20: Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals bumps elbows with Alex Gordon #4 after hitting a solo home run during the 4th inning of an exhibition game against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium on July 20, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals have pared their roster down to 30 players ahead of opening day in Cleveland.

The team placed right-hander Chance Adams and left-hander Randy Rosario on the injured list and right-hander Jesse Hahn on the bereavement list Thursday.

Backup catcher Meibrys Viloria was reinstated from the injured list and recalled, along with right-hander Ronald Bolanos and outfielder Franchy Cordero, both of whom were acquired in a recent trade with San Diego. Left-handers Foster Griffin and Gabe Speier and right-hander Kyle Zimmer also were recalled.

Veteran reliever Greg Holland, who helped pitch the Royals to a pair of World Series appearances, made the club along with outfielder Erick Mejia, right-hander Tyler Zuber and catcher Oscar Hernandez.

Adams and Rosario join an injured list that includes right-handers Jakob Junis and Brad Keller, infielder Ryan O’Hearn, outfielder Hunter Dozier, catcher Cam Gallagher and infielder Kelvin Gutierrez.

Junis, Keller and O’Hearn tested positive for COVID-19 but have been cleared to return, while Dozier and Gallagher are still out after positive tests.