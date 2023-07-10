KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have finished up day two of the 2023 MLB Draft as they add more prospects to their organization.
Here is a list of the Royals’ final day two selections:
- Round 6, pick 169: Right handed pitcher, Coleman Picard (Bryant)
- Value: $345,500
- Round 7, pick 199: Infielder, Trevor Werner (Texas A&M)
- Value: $269,200
- Round 8, pick 229: Shortstop, Dustin Dickerson (Southern Mississippi)
- $213,500
- Round 9, pick 259: Left handed pitcher, Jacob Widener (Oral Roberts)
- Value: $183,200
- Round 10, pick 289: Shortstop, Justin Johnson (Wake Forest)
- Value: $170,600
The Royals put focus on defense on day two, drafting three infielders and two pitchers. The draft will conclude tomorrow with rounds 11-20, as the Royals look to sure up their farm system.