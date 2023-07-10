KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have finished up day two of the 2023 MLB Draft as they add more prospects to their organization.

Here is a list of the Royals’ final day two selections:

Round 6, pick 169: Right handed pitcher, Coleman Picard (Bryant) Value: $345,500

Round 7, pick 199 : Infielder, Trevor Werner (Texas A&M) Value: $269,200

Round 8, pick 229: Shortstop, Dustin Dickerson (Southern Mississippi) $213,500

Round 9, pick 259: Left handed pitcher, Jacob Widener (Oral Roberts) Value: $183,200

Round 10, pick 289: Shortstop, Justin Johnson (Wake Forest) Value: $170,600

Shortstop, Justin Johnson (Wake Forest)

The Royals put focus on defense on day two, drafting three infielders and two pitchers. The draft will conclude tomorrow with rounds 11-20, as the Royals look to sure up their farm system.