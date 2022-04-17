KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Easter day Kansas City Royals game against the Detroit Tigers Sunday has been postponed due to weather conditions.

The game will be rescheduled on June Monday, July 11 as part of a split doubleheader.

Game one will start at 1:10 and will be followed by the originally scheduled 7:10 start for game two. Both games of the split doubleheader will be 9-inning regulation games.

Tickets for Sunday, April 17 postponed game will be honored for the rescheduled game, which will be Game 1 of the doubleheader. Fans do not have to exchange their original tickets if they elect to attend the rescheduled game.