KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals finished their season over the weekend with plenty to address. General Manager J.J. Picollo and Manager Matt Quatraro spoke with the media at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday morning.

They plan to discuss the season that just ended while looking ahead toward next year.

Thanks to the win over the New York Yankees on Sunday, the Royals avoided the most losses in franchise history. However, the 56-106 outcome still tied the 2005 Royals for the most ‘L’s’ in one season throughout Kansas City’s existence.

What can the 2015 World Series Champions do to get back to postseason relevance? That rarely has an easy answer, but there’s still something to be said what went right for the club this season.

Bobby Witt Jr. had an exceptional year. He became the first Royal to ever record 30+ homeruns and 30+ stolen bases. He was one stolen base away from 50 bags total.

Barry Bonds, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Eric Davis are the only players to ever pull off 30+ home runs and 50+ stolen bases. There were a few opportunities for him to accomplish that on Sunday, but he was picked off once stealing second and recorded his league leading 11th triple.

Royals great Zach Greinke got a win in a Kansas City uniform in what could have possibly been his curtain call.

What does the future hold for Salvador Perez? The second-highest paid catcher‘s contract goes through 2026. He’s a beloved Royal, but the 33-year-old isn’t in his prime anymore.

That was Quatraro’s first season as manager. Kansas City hired him knowing that there would be some rebuilding necessary before getting back to winning baseball games consistently. This will be Quatraro’s first full offseason to address needs.

Picollo just finished his third season as the Royals GM. He’s been employed by the club since 2006. Fans will keep a close eye on what moves he makes before the 2024 season.