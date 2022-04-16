KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals were able to put a halt to their five game losing streak after 3-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Kris Bubic got the start for the Royals, going 4.1 innings, giving up two hits, one run and four strikeouts. The Royals bullpen had a very solid outing, giving up only two hits, zero runs with six strikeouts.

Collin Snider would get the win, his second of the season.

Hunter Dozier would come up big, delivering a two-run homer to give the Royals a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Josh Staumont was able to get the first save of the season for the Royals.

They will now look to win the series against the Tigers tomorrow at 1:10 p.m. CT.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.