Royals High-A affiliate pitchers throw no-hitter

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Kansas City Royals High-A minor league affiliate Quad City River Bandits defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 9-0 Friday night and made history in the process.

Pitching prospects Zach Haake and Dante Biasi combined for a no-hitter for the 12th time in River Bandits history.

Haake pitched 6 innings and Biasi pitched 3, both pitchers struck out 4 batters.

Friday’s no-hitter was the first no-hitter for the River Bandits since 2001.

The Royals drafted Haake in 2018 with the 182nd overall pick, Biaisi was the 169th pick in the 2019 draft.

Game 5 of the six-game series with the Timber Rattlers continues Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

The River Bandits have won the first four games.

