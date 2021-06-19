Royals High-A affiliate pitchers throw no-hitter

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Kansas City Royals High-A minor league affiliate Quad City River Bandits defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 9-0 Friday night and made history in the process.

Pitching prospects Zach Haake and Dante Biasi combined for a no-hitter for the 12th time in River Bandits history.

It's a no-hitter!@Royals prospects Zach Haake and Dante Biasi combine for the 12th no-hitter in @QCRiverBandits history.



It's the club's first nine-inning no-no since 2001. pic.twitter.com/BPmVtdIB6V — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 19, 2021

Haake pitched 6 innings and Biasi pitched 3, both pitchers struck out 4 batters.

Friday’s no-hitter was the first no-hitter for the River Bandits since 2001.

The Royals drafted Haake in 2018 with the 182nd overall pick, Biaisi was the 169th pick in the 2019 draft.

Game 5 of the six-game series with the Timber Rattlers continues Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

The River Bandits have won the first four games.