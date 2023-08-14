KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a very eventful and entertaining opening game of the series in the Kansas City Royals 7-6 walk-off victory against the Seattle Mariners.

The Royals looked to have things under control for the majority of the game, with Brady singer (8-8) putting on a strong performance, putting up a no-hitter through seven innings before a Dominic Carzone single.

In total, Singer went 7.1 innings, allowing just two hits, no runs, eight Ks and one walk. He left the game in the eighth inning to a standing ovation as the Royals had a 5-0 lead and looked to be in control.

That is when the Mariners stormed back, scoring four runs in the eighth inning, including a Julio Rodriguez double that scored three.

The top of the ninth saw the Mariners’ momentum continue, tacking on two more runs to take a 6-5 lead.

But the Royals did not let all that work go to waste.

Salvador Perez tied the game on a sacrifice fly, scoring Bobby Witt Jr. That was followed up by a walk-off Dairon Blanco single that scored Samad Taylor and secured the win.

The game also included some rare feats, as Witt Jr. hit an inside-the-park home run, the first since Whit Merrifield did so in 2019. It was the first of his career.

Maikel Garcia also extended his hit-streak to 16 games, the longest for a rookie in franchise history.

The Royals will face the Mariners again tomorrow at 7:10 p.m. in the second of a four-game series.