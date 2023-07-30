KANSAS CITY, Mo. —The MLB Trade Deadline is approaching and one Kansas City Royal will be taking their talents elsewhere.

Infielder Nicky Lopez was traded to the Atlanta Braves for left-handed pitcher Taylor Hearn.

Lopez spent five seasons in Kansas City, making his debut in 2019. On the season, he had 160 at-bats with 13 RBIs, and a .213 batting average in 68 games.

He had his best season in 2021, playing 151 games with 497 at-bats, 43 RBIs, two home runs while batting .300.

Hearn (0-0) has spent five seasons in the Majors, spending a majority of his time with the Texas Rangers before being traded to the Braves last week.

He has appeared in five games this season, pitching 7.1 innings with 11 hits, 12 earned runs with seven strikeouts, six walks and a 14.73 ERA.

His most productive season was 2021. Hearn pitched 104.1 innings with 96 hits, 54 earned runs, 42 walks, 92 strikeouts with a 4.66 ERA in 11 starts.

The Royals optioned Hearn to Triple-A Omaha.

They also thanked Nicky Lopez for his time in Kansas City on social media. The Trade Deadline will be on Aug, 1 at 5 p.m. CT.