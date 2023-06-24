ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Kansas City Royals have ended a Jordan Lyles losing streak.

The right-handed starting pitcher got the first win with the Royals after they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 9-4 on Saturday.

Before the game, Lyles was 0-11 over 15 starts with a 6.72 ERA; the Royals lost every game that Lyles started this season until Saturday.

The 15-game streak was the longest run to being a season in AL, NL history.

Lyles’ got off to a rocky start when he gave up four runs in the first two innings on 45 pitches. After he settled in, he and the bullpen didn’t give up another run.

He also got help from the Royals’ bats as they scored nine unanswered runs on 11 hits.

The 32-year-old ended the day with two strikeouts, eight hits, and four earned runs. Lyles’ ERA on the season is now 6.68.

The Royals can win a series against the top team in the American League with a 12:40 p.m. start.