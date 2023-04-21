KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will be without one of their starting pitchers for the rest of the season.

Left-hander Kris Bubic will have ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery, better known as Tommy John surgery, on his arm and will be out for the season.

The news comes after Bubic was placed on the 15-day injured list following last weekend’s game against the Atlanta Braves with a flexor strain. Left-hander Josh Taylor was called up from Triple-A Omaha in his place.

Despite no wins and two losses, the 25-year-old has had a solid start to his fourth Major League season.

Prior to Saturday, the fifth pitcher in the starting rotation had a 1.64 earned run average while giving up only nine hits and two runs in two starts.

Taylor spent the past five seasons in the Boston Red Sox organization as a relief pitcher before being traded to the Royals in January.

In his three seasons in the Majors from 2019 to 2021, he is 4-3 with a 3.69 ERA with one save in 102.1 innings pitched.