OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas City Royals legend Alex Gordon is going into the College Baseball Hall of Fame.

Gordon is part of a 12-person class that will be inducted on February 15, 2024, at the College Baseball Hall of Fame Foundation’s Night of Champions event in Overland Park.

Gordon was a freshman All-American as a Nebraska Cornhusker in 2003 and was as a first-team All-American in 2004 and 2005. He was the consensus national player of the year while winning the Golden Spikes, Brooks Wallace, Dick Howser and the ABCA National Player of the Year Awards.

He also was a two-time Big 12 Player of the Year.

Gordon led the Big Red to a school-record 57 victories in 2005 when Nebraska captured its first College World Series victory.

A career .355 hitter in three seasons in Lincoln, Gordon finished his NU career in the top 10 of eight offensive categories, as he was third in total bases (447), fourth in home runs (44), runs batted in (189) and doubles (53), eighth in runs (188), ninth in hits (249) and slugging percentage (.657) and 10th in triples (11).

A 2004 U.S. National Team member, Gordon came to Kansas City as the second overall pick for the Royals in the 2005 MLB Draft and was named Baseball America’s 2006 Minor League Player of the Year in his first professional season.

The three-time All-Star spent all 14 years of his professional career with the Royals while being a key piece in Kansas City’s run to the 2015 World Series title.

Gordon finished his MLB career as a .257 hitter with 357 doubles, 26 triples, 190 homers, 749 RBI and 867 runs scored in 1,753 career games played.