KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals legend George Brett will be featured in a new “MLB Network Presents” documentary next month.

The documentary titled “Brett” will have unfiltered interviews with the Hall of Famer about key moments in his career, including:

Striving to hit .400 during his AL MVP-winning season in 1980.

Losing four straight American League Championship Series.

Moments before winning it all in 1985.

The infamous “Pine Tar Game”.

And his hatred for the New York Yankees.

Rarely-seen personal footage from Brett’s Hall of Fame induction weekend in 1999 will also be highlighted throughout the program.

Former Royals Jeff Montgomery, Frank White, Willie Wilson and Jamie Quirk will make appearances to help tell Brett’s story along with Brett’s wife, Leslie and oldest son Jackson.

Hall of Fame voices like Reggie Jackson, Mike Schmidt and Robin Yount will also share their stories of Brett.

The documentary will air on MLB Network Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. CT.