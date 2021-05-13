Royals losing streak extends to 11, as team falls to Detroit

DETROIT — The Kansas City Royals went from leading the AL Central, to losing 11 straight games in the span of two weeks.

The Royals lost 4-3 to the Detroit Tigers Thursday afternoon at Comerica Park.

The Royals went from having the best record in the MLB, to losing 11-straight. Wow. — Jessica Eley (@JessicaEleyTV) May 13, 2021

Down 4-1 in the ninth inning, Kansas City rallied to make it a one-run game, thanks to a Carlos Santana groundout and a Salvador Perez single that drove in two runs.

While the Royals showed effort through their late surge, manager Mike Matheny said there were too many missed opportunities through the entire game.

“We had a chance to do damage in the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth for big runs. We needed a big hit,” Matheny said. “That’s obviously one of the components of winning baseball, is the timely hitting.”

Daniel Lynch allowed four runs early in the game, before getting pulled in the third inning.

“It kind of got away where they got some good hits. But I felt like I made some good pitches that just didn’t get the result I wanted,” Lynch told reporters Thursday.

The Royals drop to 16-20 on the season.

Kansas City travels to Chicago where they’ll face the White Sox in a three-game set, starting with a Friday doubleheader.