Royals make two selections in first day of 2020 MLB Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals made two selections on Thursday in first day of 2020 MLB Draft.

With the 4th overall pick, they selected Asa Lacy, a left handed pitcher from Texas A&M. In the Competitive Balance Round A (32nd overall) They selected Nick Loftin, a shortstop out of Baylor.

Lacy went 3-0 with a 0.75 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 4 starts in a shortened junior season, including 14 strikeouts in a game against Army in just 5 innings.

Royals Lonnie Goldberg said, “We ranked him as the #1 Pitcher. We’d been following him since Sophomore year. He has a power arm and is an ‘animal’ on the field.”

Loftin was the preseason Big 12 player of the year by Baseball America and hit .298 in 14 games before the season came to an end due to the coronavirus. His sophomore year he hit .323 with a .502 slugging percentage.”

“Complete gamer, winner. He’s a guy that can bounce all over the field. We think there’s power on the back and still think there’s a lot of ceiling with Nick.”

The Royals have 4 more picks Thursday night.