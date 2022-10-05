KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals Manager Mike Matheny and Pitching Coach Cal Eldred will not be back for the 2023 season. This not long after the team finished the season 65-97 with a 9-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

Kansas City Royals Executive Vice President/General Manager J.J. Picollo announced Wednesday night that the two had been let go and would not be returning next season.

“Managing the Royals has been a true privilege. I’m thankful to so many, primarily Dayton Moore, and coaches and players I’ve worked with,” Matheny said in a statement.

Matheny went on to say Royals fans should be excited about this group of players and he looks forward to watching them continue to grow.

Matheny went 165-219 (.430) in three seasons as Royals Manager from 2020-2022, and his 165 wins rank 12th in franchise history.

Eldred has been the Royals pitching coach since 2018.

Picollo will host a news conference 2 p.m. Thursday at Kauffman Stadium.

