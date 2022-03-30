KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have named Zack Greinke as their Opening Day starter.

It marks 12 years since the last time doing so for Kansas City in 2010. The 12-year gap in Opening Day starts for one team is the largest in baseball history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The six-time all-star hit his stride in 2009 when he gained his first all-star selection, an American League Cy Young Award and led the league in earned run average.

Before being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2011, Greinke pitched seven seasons with Kansas City going 60-67 during his tenure.

The 38-year-old was a first-round pick for the Royals in 2002 and came to the majors in 2004. He made his debut in 2004 where he finished with an 8-11 record that season.

Reports came out earlier this month that Greinke was coming back to Kansas City on a one-year, $13 million deal with $2 million available in innings bonuses.

In two starts so far this spring, Greinke has thrown 6 2/3 innings with a 4.05 ERA and four strikeouts.