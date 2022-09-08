KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is the organization’s nominee for the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award.

The Roberto Clemente Award is bestowed annually to the player who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field. Major League Baseball

Ever year, each baseball club selects their nominee and in 2022, Lopez was selected for his electric play on the diamond and his impact off the field.

“Man, I am honored and humbled to be nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award! Thank you @Royals, it truly means a lot to me,” Lopez tweeted.

Lopez started “Nicky’s #1’s” during the COVID-19 pandemic in partnership with Operation Breakthrough and YMCA Challenger to inspire youth in the community.

Once the pandemic ended, Zoom calls turned into a day at Kaufman Stadium, which will continue in the future.

Lopez also partnered with Kansas City Credit Union to promote financial literacy to kids in Kansas City through “Catch Success” at the Linwood YMCA.

Nicky has often said, “I’ve been given a platform that’s bigger than me.” And he has made the commitment to use that platform in service to others. Kansas City Royals

Fans can vote for Lopez online on the MLB’s website.