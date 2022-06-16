KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a narrow win against the San Francisco Giants on the road, the Kansas City Royals are temporarily out of the bottom of the standings heading into another road series against the one team below them.

The Royals have won four of their last 10 games bringing their overall record to 21-41, trailed by only the Oakland A’s who sit at 21-43.

The Royals will visit RingCentral Coliseum for a three game series starting on Friday with a chance to inch away from the bottom spot of the standings.

The A’s will finish their three-game road series with the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. They lost the first two games by a combined score of 16-2.

Both clubs trail the Washington Nationals (23-42) by two wins and will hope to catch up in the battle of the bottom two teams.

Against the Giants, the Royals got off to a 2-0 lead in the first inning before giving up two tying runs in the fourth.

Whit Merrifield hit a sac-fly in the top of the 8th to bring Andrew Benintendi home and take a 3-2 lead which was enough to avoid the sweep.

After the A’s series, the Royals will remain in California for their third consecutive series in the state when they visit the Los Angeles Angels before returning home next weekend to host the A’s.