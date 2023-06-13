KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Enjoying a Kansas City Royals game at Kauffman Stadium just got a little more affordable for people living in Jackson County.

The Royals give Jackson County residents a 50% discount to at least 20 home games every year.

The organization announced Tuesday the offer now includes every Friday home game for the remainder of the 2023 season. Jackson County residents can also get 50% tickets to games on Saturday, July 15 and Sept. 16.

The discount applies to the Outfield Plaza, Loge Outfield, and View Level seating areas.

The deal includes games with promotions like summer fireworks nights, Quirk Day at the K, Dollar Dog Night, Hawaiian Shirt Giveaways, a game against the St. Louis Cardinals, and more.

The deal is only offered to people living in Jackson County because residents pay a sales tax to support the stadium.

Anyone ordering tickets must have a Jackson County billing zip code on the credit card used to redeem the discount.

Additional information is available at royals.com/jacksoncounty.