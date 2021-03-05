Royals officially sign Jarrod Dyson to one-year deal, bringing World Series champ back to KC

Jarrod Dyson during Game One of the 2015 World Series at Kauffman Stadium on October 27, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After several days of reports and speculation, the Kansas City Royals made it official Friday and signed an old friend back to the club.

Outfielder Jarrod Dyson and the Royals have agreed to a one-year Major League contract.

The deal that would bring the 2015 World Series champion back to Kauffman Stadium is reportedly worth $1.5 million, though teams do not publicly disclose players’ salaries.

Dyson spent the first seven years of his Major League career in Kansas City. He scored the winning run in Game 5 of the 2015 World Series after entering as a pinch-runner in the 12th inning.

He’s know for his speed on the baseball field, ranking sixth in franchise history with 176 stolen bases, trailing Frank White by just two for fifth, and has 256 steals over his career.

Dyson was traded to the Seattle Mariners in 2017 where his season was cut short by a pelvic surgery in September of that year.

In 2018, he signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks on a 2-year deal and set career highs in runs, hits, homers and more with the club. Then, Dyson signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2020 and was traded in August to the Chicago White Sox.

Dyson isn’t the first 2015 World Series champion that’s returned to the Royals this year. Pitcher Greg Holland signed a one-year, $2.75 million deal in December, and pitcher Wade Davis signed a minor league deal with the club in January.