KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals started off the I-70 series on a strong note, pitching a shutout win over the Cardinals.

The Royals had a perfect-game bid on the brink before a Noah Arenado eighth-inning single. Josh Staumont got the start in what was the Royals’ best pitching performance of the season.

Staumont was taken out after the first inning. In his lone inning, he threw two strikeouts.

Mike Mayers (1-0) replaced Staumont, pitching a near-flawless six innings, giving up only two hits and throwing three Ks. He also was credited with the win.

The near-perfect game would’ve been the first combined one in MLB history. Overall, there have only been 19 combined no-hitters in MLB history.

Vinnie Pasquantino got the Royals on the board in the third inning after an RBI double brought in a run. They would tack on two more in the fifth inning after an MJ Melendez RBI triple and a Freddy Fermin sacrifice bunt. Pasquantino finished with three hits and two RBIs.

The Royals broke the game open in the ninth after home-runs from Bobby Witt Jr. and Michael Massey gave the Royals a 7-0 lead.

They will look to continue to build their momentum and close out the two-game series with a win, tomorrow at 6:45 p.m.