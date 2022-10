KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Isbel family is growing!

Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel and his wife, Priscilla, announced they are expecting the birth of their first child.

The Isbel’s announced the pregnancy via social media and Priscilla said her due date is in April, right around the start of the next season.

The couple married in early 2021 before Kyle made his Royals debut on the Opening Day roster.

Courtesy of Kyle Isbel

Congrats to the Isbel family!