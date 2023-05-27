KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals pitcher Ryan Yarbrough provided an update after suffering a scary head injury earlier this month when he was hit a by a line-drive.

Yarbrough posted a message on social media stating:

“Thank you to my family, friends, and the fans for your support over the past few weeks and an even bigger shoutout to the staff at KU Medical Center for taking such good care of me. My recovery is going smoothly, and I cannot wait to get back out on the field. Looking forward to seeing you all at Kauffman soon!”

The Royals pitcher was placed on the MLB’s 60-day injury list after suffering the skull fracture injury.

On the season, he is 1-4 with a 6.15 ERA. He has played in 10 games with three starts. He has 14 strikeouts and seven walks.

He is currently in his first season with the Royals, after spending time with the Tampa Bay Rays from 2018-2022.