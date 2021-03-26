Royals ‘Paint It Blue’ campaign coming to Kansas City’s Plaza ahead of Opening Day

KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 08: Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr performs prior to game one of the American League Division Series between the Kansas City Royals and the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium on October 8, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are kicking off the 2021 season next week, and to garner some excitement, they’re painting the town blue.

The Country Club Plaza will be part of a community-wide “Paint It Blue” campaign, where fountains, towers, buildings and neighborhoods will soon be decked out in Royals attire and decorated blue.

On Monday, Royals mascot Sluggerrr will “Paint It Blue” by dyeing the Plaza fountains and decorating the Plaza bunnies in Royals gear. Plaza buildings will also be decorated with blue lights.

“We are excited to welcome fans back to Kauffman Stadium,” Amanda Grosdidier, senior director of community investments and executive director of Royals Charities, said in a news release. “But we want fans all over the metro to celebrate Opening Day, too.”

Fans are encouraged to use the hashtags #PaintKCBlue and #CountryClubPlaza on social media.

“You don’t have to be in the stands at the ballpark to celebrate Opening Day with us,” Grosdidier said. “As Royals fans, we stand together, share our passion for the team together, and cheer together. Being a Royals fan is about connecting through our team, no matter where you are.”

The Royals open the season on April 1 at home against the Texas Rangers.