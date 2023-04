KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have partnered with with TeamSmile and SunLife/DentaQuest to help bring awareness to the importance of dental hygiene.

They are offering free services to more than 200 students from the Independence School District. Students will receive free exams through the program sponsored by SunLife/DentaQuest.

There will be over 200 dental and general volunteers, cheerleaders and mascots. The event will take place on Friday, April 21.