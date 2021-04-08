Royals partner with Lysol maker to enhance disinfection protocols at The K

A B-2 Stealth Bomber flies over Kauffman Stadium before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Texas Rangers on Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced a partnership with Reckitt, makers of Lysol, to enhance disinfection protocols at Kauffman Stadium.

“There can be no shortcut to the disinfection and cleanliness at sporting stadiums,” E. Yuri Hermida, Executive Vice President of North America Hygiene at Reckitt, said. “It’s the best way to increase fans’ comfort levels with returning to watch the game and so we’re delighted that the Royals have made this a high priority. We look forward to working with them to welcome back fans to The K.”

The Royals have welcomed back 10,000 fans per game to start the season and plan on increasing the amount as the season goes on.

Lysol will lead and update the disinfection measures at the stadium and will supply EPA-approved products.

The K will also make Lysol Disinfecting Wipes dispensers available around the stadium.

“The health and safety of our players and fans is of utmost priority to us,” Royals Chief Revenue and Innovation Officer Sarah Tourville said. “We are excited to partner with Lysol, as their expertise and array of disinfecting products will further strengthen our efforts to play baseball at Kauffman Stadium.”

Reckitt partnered with Major League Baseball in October 2020.