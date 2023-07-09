KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have another catcher in the pipeline.

With the eighth overall pick, the Royals took Blake Mitchell, a high school catcher out of Sinton, Texas.

Mitchell is committed to LSU and led his high school team to the Texas 4A title as a junior and won Gatorade Texas Player of the Year in the past two seasons.

This past season, he hit .474 with 14 doubles, 6 home runs and 41 RBIs with a 1.543 OPS, stole 35 stolen bases, 51 walks and eight strikeouts.

The 18-year-old also played for the USA junior team the last two summers and won gold at the 18-and-under WBSC Baseball World Cup, pitching 2.2 scoreless innings against Taiwan in September.

Yes, Mitchell can pitch as well as catch with a fastball reaching as high as 97 mph.

He is the first prep position player taken by the Royals in the first round since Bobby Witt Jr., who was taken second overall in the 2019 Draft.

The pick value for eighth overall is $5.98 million.