Royals pitcher Brady Singer proposes to girlfriend in the rain

KANSAS CITY, MO – MAY 22: Brady Singer #51 of the Kansas City Royals pitches against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium on May 22, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Not only did Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer get a win on the field Saturday, he also a win off the field.

Singer proposed to his girlfriend Tori Hillen who accepted and announced the engagement via Instagram.

You are my greatest blessing and my best friend. Thank you for making me laugh everyday, holding me when I cry, and making me the best version of myself. Tori Hillen Instagram

The Royals tweeted their congratulations to the couple who shared images of the engagement in the rain with family and friends.

Good things happen in the rain, too.



Congratulations, Brady and Tori! pic.twitter.com/HNW3QFBeKL — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 23, 2021