Royals pitcher Danny Duffy pulled from start at Detroit; team investigating incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy won’t make his scheduled start on Tuesday night against the Detroit Tigers after missing the team flight.
FOX4’s Rob Collins reports the Royals are aware of the incident that caused him to miss the team flight and are investigating. The missed start is a disciplinary measure.
Manager Mike Matheny is scheduled to meet with the media ahead of Tuesday night’s game where we hope to gather more about what happened.
This is a developing story, FOX4 will provide updates as we confirm more information.