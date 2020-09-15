Royals pitcher Danny Duffy pulled from start at Detroit; team investigating incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy won’t make his scheduled start on Tuesday night against the Detroit Tigers after missing the team flight.

Royals pitcher Danny Duffy will not start tonight in Detroit after missing the team flight. Sources tell me Duffy was found with a damaged vehicle in KC last night waiting on a ride. No citations were given. Duffy did catch a later flight and is currently with the team. — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) September 15, 2020

FOX4’s Rob Collins reports the Royals are aware of the incident that caused him to miss the team flight and are investigating. The missed start is a disciplinary measure.

Manager Mike Matheny is scheduled to meet with the media ahead of Tuesday night’s game where we hope to gather more about what happened.

