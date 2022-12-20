KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals and pitcher Jordan Lyles are closing in on a contract according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

The deal will likely be for two years for the 32-year-old right-hander.

Lyles finished with a 12-11 record with a 4.42 ERA, 144 strikeouts, and 52 walks in 32 starts including one complete game, for the Baltimore Orioles in 2022.

Should the deal be finalized, the Royals would be his eighth big league team. The former first-rounder has pitched for the Houston Astros, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers, and Orioles.

Lyles has 62 starts over the last two seasons and holds a 66-90 career record.

