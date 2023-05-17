KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals pitcher Ryan Yarbrough has a timeline for his return.

The Royals placed Yabrough on the 60-day injured list with skull fractures a week after he was hit by a line drive while on the mound against the Oakland Athletics.

The Royals released a statement saying he will receive follow-ups for the next month.

This season, Yarbrough is 1-4 with a 6.15 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 10 games and three starts.

Along with moving Yarbrough, the Royals placed left-handed pitcher Amir Garrett on the family medical emergency list and right-hander Mike Mayers was called up for AAA Omaha.