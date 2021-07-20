Royals place Duffy, Singer on injured list; McBroom, Zuber recalled from Omaha

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have placed left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy and right-handed pitcher Brady Singer on the 10-day injured list and infielder Ryan McBroom and right-handed pitcher Tyler Zuber have been recalled from triple-A affiliate the Omaha Storm Chasers.
Duffy is listed with a left flexor strain and Singer is placed on the list for right shoulder fatigue.
Singer is 3-7 with an ERA of 5.13 this season in 77.2 innings pitched, while Duffy is 4-3 with an ERA of 2.51 in 61 innings pitched
With the retroactive dates set, Duffy is eligible to return July 27 and Singer Jul7 28.