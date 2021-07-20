Royals place Duffy, Singer on injured list; McBroom, Zuber recalled from Omaha

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 28: Danny Duffy #30 of the Kansas City Royals pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Fenway Park on June 28, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) — KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 17: Starting pitcher Brady Singer #51 of the Kansas City Royals throws a pitch in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium on July 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have placed left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy and right-handed pitcher Brady Singer on the 10-day injured list and infielder Ryan McBroom and right-handed pitcher Tyler Zuber have been recalled from triple-A affiliate the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Duffy is listed with a left flexor strain and Singer is placed on the list for right shoulder fatigue.

We have made the following roster moves. #Royals pic.twitter.com/AWGXwd01TE — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 20, 2021

Singer is 3-7 with an ERA of 5.13 this season in 77.2 innings pitched, while Duffy is 4-3 with an ERA of 2.51 in 61 innings pitched

With the retroactive dates set, Duffy is eligible to return July 27 and Singer Jul7 28.