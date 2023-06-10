KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will be without their first baseman for a short period of time.

The Royals placed Vinnie Pasquantino on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder instability. Pasquantino left Friday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles early with shoulder discomfort.

Outfielder Edward Olivares was also reinstated from the Restricted List after missing time for a personal issue.

Pasquantino is hitting .247/.437/.761 in 61 games this season and is one of the high points on a struggling Royals team.

His nine home runs are third on the team, and he’s on track to surpass his 10-home run mark last year. His 25 walks are also second on the team.

The Royals are 18-45 and looking for their second win in the month of June when they face the Orioles on Wednesday afternoon.