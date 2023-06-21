DETROIT, Mich. — Two Kansas City Royals outfielders are OK after hitting each other head-to-head during Wednesday’s loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Outfielders Samad Taylor and Matt Beaty collided in the bottom of the eighth inning while going for a fly ball in right field. Taylor stayed in the game, but Beaty left the game.

Manager Matt Quatraro called the play “very scary” and said Beaty has a nonserious “non concussive, whiplash type injury.”

“All things considered, he’s in a good spot,” Quatraro said.

Beaty has only played as a Royal for three games after signing a minor-league contract on June 12. The former San Francisco Giant had the game-winning hit just a day ago to help the Royals defeat the Tigers 1-0.

Taylor has only played four games for the Royals as a rookie and made a big splash by hitting a walk-off in his Major League debut against the Los Angeles Angels this past Saturday.

The last-place Royals continue their road trip to face the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday before coming home to face the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, June 27.